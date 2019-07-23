Alabama says it’s getting to work on state prison reform

Montgomery, Ala (WRBL)- Overcrowding, under-staffing, and safety are among the issues Governor Kay Ivey says she wants her newly established study group on criminal justice policy to focus on.

It’s been three months since the Department of Justice released its scathing report on the conditions inside Alabama prisons, and the committee that met Monday in Montgomery is in response to the report.

The committee has a big task at-hand.

“I am very hopefully and optimistic that we are finally going to take a good comprehensive look at an issue that plagued us now for decades,” said Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa.

By executive order Governor Kay Ivey has created a study group on criminal justice policy.

Some of the areas of reform the group will look are sentencing guidelines, recidivism rates, and conditions inside the facilities.

“I’ve toured ever prison in this state, and I can tell you how I know it’s overcrowded: I’ve seen it first-hand,” said Sen. Cam Ward of Alabaster.

DOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn says the department is making improvements.

“We’re addressing the contraband, we’re addressing the violence issue, and we’re addressing the inmate safety and the staff safety issues,” said Dunn.

The committee plans to meet again next month and tour one of the state’s prisons.