CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Cullman City Schools unveiled a unique security asset for an elementary school’s students.

Officials of West Elementary School hosted a demonstration for a new rapid-deploy safe room system designed to protect students in the event of a school shooting or severe weather threat.

According to a press release from CCS, the system is a functional whiteboard that is customized to fit any classroom and expands into a fold-out room within 10 seconds. Once expanded, the room locks from the inside which activates classroom cameras to survey the room. It reportedly offers NIJ level III protection, which can stop .308 rifle-caliber bullets.

Photo of a West Elementary School teacher unfolding her classroom’s rapid-deploy safe room created by KT Security Solutions (Courtesy of Cullman CIty Schools).

Photo of a West Elementary School teacher unfolding her classroom’s rapid-deploy safe room created by KT Security Solutions (Courtesy of Cullman CIty Schools).

In addition to serving as a protective shield, the whiteboard can also be used as a separate learning space inside the classroom.

The system is created by KT Security Solutions, which is owned by Cullman local Kevin Thomas and was invented in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Several state and local officials were in attendance during Monday’s demonstration, including Senator Garlan Gudger, Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.