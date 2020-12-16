Alabama, this Bud’s for you!

(WKRG) — Whether due to boredom or despair, people have been drinking more since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A study by TOP Data found that alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19 percent. Additionally, there has been a 41 percent increase in instances of women drinking four drinks or more a day.
That same study looked at the most purchased beers by state during the pandemic. In Alabama, the most popular beers are:
- Budweiser
- Pabst Blue Ribbon
- Coors Light
- Heineken
- Dos Equis
Budweiser reigns supreme as America’s king of beers, coming top in 23 states.
