 

Alabama, this Bud’s for you!

Study looks at drinking practices during COVID, most popular beers

by: Peter Albrecht

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Whether due to boredom or despair, people have been drinking more since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A study by TOP Data found that alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19 percent. Additionally, there has been a 41 percent increase in instances of women drinking four drinks or more a day.

That same study looked at the most purchased beers by state during the pandemic. In Alabama, the most popular beers are:

  1. Budweiser
  2. Pabst Blue Ribbon
  3. Coors Light
  4. Heineken
  5. Dos Equis

Budweiser reigns supreme as America’s king of beers, coming top in 23 states.

