Alabama to receive federal funds to battle state’s opioid crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- The Department of Health and Human Services announced $1.8 billion in funding to states to fight the opioid crisis.

Alabama will receive more than $17 million for its efforts.

“Here in Alabama, we have one of the highest opioid prescription rates in the country. Thankfully, we are not the highest death rate,” says Ricky Wilson, program manager at COSA.

The governor’s office says the money for opioid epidemic will go to the Department of Mental Health.

There’s no word on when the money will arrive from the federal government.