 

Alabama troopers make drug arrested during traffic stop in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a Eufaula man on drug charges.

According to ALEA officials, Dexter Montel Gilbert, age 27, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 during a traffic stop at the intersection of Eufaula Avenue and Cotton Avenue in Barbour County by Alabama State Troopers.

ALEA officials say troopers detected the smell of marijuana in Gilbert’s Chrysler 300S during the traffic stop.

Following a search of the vehicle, troopers found 292 grams of marijuana and $1,071 in cash.

After finding the drugs, troopers requested assistance from ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, which oversees the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The task forced came in to assist with the investigation and arrested Gilbert. He has been charged with first-degree Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

Officials say Gilbert was transported to Barbour County Jail without incident.

