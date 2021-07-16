Alabama unemployment rate falls to lowest level since early days of COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to fall.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in June, down from 3.4% in May and well below the state’s COVID-19 unemployment peak in July 2020, when the state was at 7.7% unemployment.

More than 2.1 million people were employed statewide in June, up 89,000 from the same time in 2020.

Leisure and hospitality jobs roared back in June, with that sector representing 8,100 of the 13,400 newly employed Alabamians. Following in second was a tie between the Manufacturing and trade, transportation, and utilities sectors (2,600 new employees in both sectors).

Compared to June 2020, the leisure and hospitality sector has seen a noticeable recovery, with 27,900 jobs; professional and business jobs have increased 15,700; and manufacturing jobs have increased 14,700.

According to the Help Wanted Online database, 88,165 job openings were posted in June – more openings than the 73,000 Alabamians counted as unemployed.

Blount County sits as the county with the second-lowest unemployment rate statewide (2.5%); Cullman and Marshall are tied for the third-lowest (2.6%).