MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As more and more outside figures weigh in on this U.S. Senate race, it’s clear the election isn’t just about Alabama, but who gets to sit in a split United States Senate.

Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stumped for Mo Brooks in Huntsville.

“Tomorrow on election day, I want to ask every one of you to come out and vote for Mo Brooks,” Cruz said.

Cruz urged Brooks supporters to tell ten friends to vote for him. Former President Trump previously supported Brooks but dropped his endorsement in March.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says the national interest in this race is to be expected considering there hasn’t been an open Senate seat here in more than three decades.

“The reason is the open seat. You don’t have many open Senate seats very often, in this case, you haven’t had one in 36 years,” Flowers said.

Brooks isn’t the only candidate to receive endorsements from sitting officials. Candidate Katie Britt last year received the endorsement of her former boss and outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby. But there hasn’t been as much publicity surrounding his support.

Our CBS 42, Emerson College and the Hill poll conducted in March could explain why.

Polling Director Spencer Kimball says roughly a third of voters said an endorsement from Shelby would make them less likely to vote for a candidate.

“About 24% said it was more likely but then 31 percent said it was less likely so there’s maybe a reason why Richard Shelby is staying on the sideline in this race. His popularity may not be as helpful in the primary for the candidate of his choice,” Kimball said.

Candidate Mike Durant, who has seen his support slip since our March poll showed him in the lead, emphasizes that he’s an outsider without the Washington ties of his competitors.

“Clearly voters are looking for someone like me, political outsider, real-world experience, combat veteran, business owner, raised a family, been in Alabama for more than 20 years and they’re tired of the same old same old,” Durant said at a campaign event recently.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.