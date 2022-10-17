AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The family of slain Auburn teenager Aniah Blanchard continues their mission to help deny bonds for defendants accused of violent crimes to prevent them from harming others while awaiting trial.

It’s not uncommon for defendants accused in one violent crime of being out on bond when committing another violent crime. It’s a situation that’s frustrated prosecutors and law enforcement for decades. It’s the reason Aniah Blanchard’s Family says she is no longer with them.

Statewide Amendment 1: Aniah’s Law

“Aniah’s law is named after my daughter Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped and murdered on October 23, 2019. The person who killed Aniah was out on bond for multiple violent offenses,” said Blanchard’s mom Angela Harris.

On November 8th. Alabama voters will consider Amendment 1 known as Aniah’s Law. Blanchard’s mom says the legislation would have saved her daughter’s life. Back in October 2019, the 19-year-old Southern Union student stopped at an Auburn gas station to get a bag of chips. Police said soon after she was kidnapped and murdered by Ibraheem Yazeed, out on bond at the time on another case of kidnapping and attempted murder.

In Alabama, unless you’re charged with Capital Murder which is killing someone in the commission of another felony, you’re entitled to bond. Aniah’s Law, if approved by voters, adds a constitutional amendment giving judges more discretion to deny bail to defendants charged with first-degree Murder, Kidnapping, Rape, Sodomy, Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, Burglary, Arson, Robbery, along with Class A Felony Terrorism, and Aggravated Child Abuse of a child six years old or younger.

Aniah’s Law found bipartisan lawmaker support, and overwhelming approval from District Attorney, Sheriff’s and Police Chief’s Associations. However, nobody supports Aniah’s Law more than the woman who named it when she named her daughter.

“If this law would have been in place at the time my daughter and so many others would still be alive. So Alabama,I am encouraging you to get out and vote on November 8th and vote yes for Amendment 1: Aniah’s Law.”

Yazeed remains behind bars awaiting trial. A date has not been set.