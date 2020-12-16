Alabama woman killed in early-morning incident on I-185 in Columbus

A 28-year-old Alabama woman was killed early Wednesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-185 in Columbus.

Jaleesa Moore was traveling southbound on I-185 just past the Manchester Expressway exit when her vehicle hit the concrete median, Coroner Buddy Bryan said. She got out of her vehicle and was stuck by another vehicle and killed, Bryan said.

Moore, of Fort Mitchell, was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:15 a.m.

The wreck closed I-185 southbound from the Manchester Road exit to Macon Road for several hours this morning. There was a second wreck just past the Airport Thruway exit when a tractor-trailer jackknifed. There are no details on whether or not there are injuries in that crash.