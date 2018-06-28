Alabama woman told to ‘lose some weight’ has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed

(WSFA/CNN Newsource) After months of unexplained weight gain and stomach issues, an Alabama woman had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from her body.

Kayla Rahn told WSFA she was having trouble doing day-to-day activities due to the cyst.

“I couldn’t even walk to my car without losing my breath,” said Rahn.

Doctors initially told her she just needed to lose some weight.

“I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight,” said Rahn. “I legit looked like I was a solid 9 months pregnant. We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins. It was frustrating and rough.”

After the pain became too much, she went to the Jackson Hospital emergency room, where doctors discovered the giant cyst, according to a hospital news release.

Dr. Gregory Jones and Dr. R. D. Seirafi performed the surgery to remove the cyst the next day.

While Dr. Jones said he has seen this before, he said the size was surprising.

“The technical diagnosis: mucinous cystadenoma. It is a benign condition. This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed,” said Jones. “We are very excited things went well for her.”

Rahn remembers the moment she knew that she was going to get better.

“I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong,” said Rahn.

Dr. Jones encourages everyone to be their own patient advocate and be persistent if you know something is wrong. Continue to bring up problems to your physician if they do not get better.

Rahn, says she is excited to get back to work and feels a huge burden has been lifted off of her.

“As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried on every shirt I had on and it was awesome,” says Rahn. “This dress I have on, I actually have not been able to wear in a year.”