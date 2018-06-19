14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
OPELIKA, AL - Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr. His mother reported him missing in Opelika in 2004.
On Sept. 30, 2016, Opelika Police Officers recovered human remains located behind Bennett’s Trailer Park, in the 1300 block of South Long Street, Opelika, Alabama. The remains were later determined to be Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Police are asking for any information regarding the circumstances surrounding Barnett’s disappearance and death.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.
