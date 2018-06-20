2 brothers charged with murder in woman's killing in Alabama
GLENCOE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two brothers have been charged with murder in a woman’s death in Alabama.
News outlets report 33-year-old Timothy Putman and 39-year-old Tony Putman were arrested Monday by Glencoe police in the killing of 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams.
Police Detective Kenon McKenzie tells The Gadsden Times that Timothy Putman was in a relationship with Williams.
Authorities say she died of blunt force trauma. Her body was discovered burned beyond recognition on June 2 off a highway near the Calhoun-Etowah county line.
A week later, police in Wellington found Williams’ van, which was also burned. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown says remains found inside are expected to be hers.
Both men were being held on $500,000 bond. It is unclear if they have lawyers.
