5 suspects arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL Thursday

VALLEY, AL - Five suspects were arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL on Thursday.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Jonathan Matthew Adams, 24, of Valley, charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mindy Hill Burkett, 45, of Valley, charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tymichael Antonio Mitchell, 27, of Lanett, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance – meth, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kadeem Roshad Dunlap, 23, of Valley, charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ahsha Shani Torregano, 30, of Louisiana, charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents and The Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 1517 56th Street in Valley.

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, Call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.