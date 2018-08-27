Alabama doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.
U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. told Al.com that 56-year-old Gilberto Sanchez was found guilty last week of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances for his patients. He was also guilty of committing health care fraud and laundering money.
Prosecutors say Sanchez handed out prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl as well as amphetamines. He knew his patients did not need and would abuse.
Sanchez was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in the pill mill last year.
Last week, 48-year-old Johnnie Chaisson Sanders pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Court document state that Sanders worked for Sanchez and participated in a fraudulent moneymaking venture.
Previous
Alabama officials identify woman's...
Next
Clio man dies after head on crash on...
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
4 killed in small plane crash in southeast Georgia
A coroner says four people have been killed and another has been seriously injured in a small plane crash at an airport in Georgia.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill
An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clio man dies after head on crash on Alabama Highway 10
A crash involving several cars claims the life of a Clio man early Saturday morning in Barbour County.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.