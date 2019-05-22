Alabama lawmakers taking up bill on failed abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) - Alabama lawmaker passed another abortion bill. This one deals with failed abortions.

This bill would punish doctors who do not provide reasonable care to a baby who survives an abortion.

The bill would make it a class B felony and doctors would have to pay a fine of $100,000.

Bill sponsor, Republican Representative Ginny Shaver of Cherokee County, says this bill is modeled after a Texas bill.

“I really do not see the controversial on this issue,” Shaver said. “I do not see how anyone with a conscience could oppose rendering aid to a child born alive.”



Next, the bill heads to the senate for their consideration.