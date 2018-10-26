Alabama

APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 04:43 PM EDT

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) - Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police say 32-year-old Montavious Lamond Finley was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of E. Glenn Avenue. 

Police say Finley was found to be in possession of a number of narcotics and subsequently arrested.   


He was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances: cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.   

Finley was transported to the Lee County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond. His bond amount is $32,500.   This investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests.

