APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) - Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police say 32-year-old Montavious Lamond Finley was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of E. Glenn Avenue.

Police say Finley was found to be in possession of a number of narcotics and subsequently arrested.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances: cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.Finley was transported to the Lee County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond. His bond amount is $32,500. This investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests.