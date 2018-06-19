Auburn United Methodist Church sings in the Big Apple

AUBURN, AL - Gary Klarenbeek is the Director of Music at Auburn United Methodist Church and he and his choir were invited to sing in a special memorial day concert at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

They weren't they only choir that attended. They were accompanied by other choirs from other states that performed a song called "The Gospel Trinity" which was led by guest conductor Dr. William Powell, a professor of music and Director of choirs at Auburn University.

The song was special because Powell's wife wrote and narrated the song.

When the performance was over, Klarenbeek was amazed.

"I turned back to one of our choir members and I said Lincoln Center will never be the same. And he said,

no, we will never be the same," he says.