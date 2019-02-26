Alabama

Children, ages 1 and 2, die in Alabama mobile home fire

Posted: Feb 26, 2019 10:44 AM EST

Updated: Feb 26, 2019 10:44 AM EST

MULGA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two toddlers have died in a fire at a mobile home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the 1-year-old and 2-year-old died in the fire near Mulga early Tuesday. Capt. David Agee tells AL.com that deputies and firefighters sent to the scene had discovered the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Agee says an adult who tried to save the children wasn't able to reach them because of the flames.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze.

Mulga is roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Birmingham.

