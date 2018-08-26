Alabama

Clio man dies after head on crash on Alabama Highway 10

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 08:31 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 08:33 PM EDT

A crash involving several cars claims the life of a Clio man early Saturday morning in Barbour County.

Officials say 34-year-old Macario Fermin was killed when the 1997 Honda Civic he was driving was struck head on by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 47-year-old Keith Bunn.

The crash occurred eight miles east of Brundidge on Alabama 10 inside Barbour County.

Bunn was transported to the Southeast Medical Center for his injuries.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories