Clio man dies after head on crash on Alabama Highway 10

A crash involving several cars claims the life of a Clio man early Saturday morning in Barbour County.

Officials say 34-year-old Macario Fermin was killed when the 1997 Honda Civic he was driving was struck head on by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 47-year-old Keith Bunn.

The crash occurred eight miles east of Brundidge on Alabama 10 inside Barbour County.

Bunn was transported to the Southeast Medical Center for his injuries.

