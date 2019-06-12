Earthquake recorded in Jackson County, Alabama
Jackson County, Al--The U.S. Geological Service reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says the northeastern region of the state has a history of small quakes.
Shaking from small magnitude events like this is not typically associated with structural damage.
The U.S.G.S. says a magnitude 2 quake is usually only felt by a few people, while a magnitude 3 quake is quite noticeable to people indoors.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Phenix City to hold interactive mural...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Woman dies in second Phenix City...
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.