Alabama

Earthquake recorded in Jackson County, Alabama

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:41 PM EDT

Jackson County, Al--The U.S. Geological Service reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.


The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says the northeastern region of the state has a history of small quakes.


Shaking from small magnitude events like this is not typically associated with structural damage.
The U.S.G.S. says a magnitude 2 quake is usually only felt by a few people, while a magnitude 3 quake is quite noticeable to people indoors.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories