Earthquake recorded in Jackson County, Alabama

Jackson County, Al--The U.S. Geological Service reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.



The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says the northeastern region of the state has a history of small quakes.



Shaking from small magnitude events like this is not typically associated with structural damage.

The U.S.G.S. says a magnitude 2 quake is usually only felt by a few people, while a magnitude 3 quake is quite noticeable to people indoors.