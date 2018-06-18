Alabama

Fire officials: 1 person killed in Birmingham blaze

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

CENTER POINT, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a fire has claimed a person's life in east Birmingham.
  
Al.com reports that fire crews responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. Sunday.
  
Authorities said a passerby spotted flames and called 911.
  
Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson said one victim was found inside the home. Investigators didn't immediately know the gender, race or age of the victim.
  
The cause of the fire had not been determined early Monday.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Georgia News

  • Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor

    A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.

    Read More »
  • Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans

    An Ohio-based glass company says it's closing a Georgia bottle factory - and part of the reason is that people are drinking less beer, and buying more of it in cans.

    Read More »
  • New Your Pie location opens early for fundraising
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New Your Pie location opens early for fundraising

    Your Pie owner, Bob Rosato told News 3 that working with the community and giving to charities is a major piece of Your Pie's core values.

    Read More »

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories