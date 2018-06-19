Former police spokesman held in sexual abuse case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department is jailed on allegations that he sexually abused a teenage relative.
Police Lt. Pete Williston was arrested Monday afternoon after police in Morris charged him with rape.
Al.com reports that Williston checked himself into a hospital over the weekend, and District Attorney Mike Anderson says Williston was taken into custody following his release.
Willison previously served as the department spokesman, and he was most recently an interim precinct commander.
Court records aren't available to show whether Williston has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Police in Morris say a female relative of Williston reported being sexually abused by the officer over a three-year period ending in 2011.
Georgia News
-
Tips to help with the intense heat
High temperatures. High Humidity.Read More »
-
Cobb County Police officer arrested after sexual assault accusation
A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Tips to help with the intense heat
High temperatures. High Humidity.Read More »
-
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Chief of Police Matt Higgins confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.Read More »