Hurricane Relief-Methodists United Methodists hit by hurricane share $4.6 million grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - United Methodist relief efforts for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts will get a boost from the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
 
A $4.6 million UMCOR grant for the Alabama-West Florida Conference will help launch and fund the first two years of a phased four-year recovery program in response to Hurricane Michael, which made landfall at the Florida Panhandle last October.
 
Al.com reports since the hurricane struck the local United Methodist Conference has worked to determine the unmet needs in the affected areas. Grant funds will enable them to begin outreach to survivors who have been denied Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
 
The conference plans to provide at least 375 households with disaster case management services and connect them with vital goods and services to help them achieve their recovery goals.

