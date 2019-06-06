Judge rules Alabama can move forward with 2020 Census lawsuit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge says Alabama can proceed with its lawsuit trying to block people from being counted in the 2020 Census if they're living in the country without documentation.
U.S. District Judge David Proctor of Birmingham ruled Wednesday that the state and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville have legal standing to sue.
Proctor also wrote that he isn't expressing an opinion on claims that the state could be harmed by counting people who are living in the country illegally.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says in a statement that he's glad the judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims another state could gain a congressional seat at Alabama's expense if the Census count includes large numbers of people who are living in the United States without permission.
