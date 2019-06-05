Lawsuit renewed against Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A Creek tribe in Oklahoma is renewing its lawsuit against the Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama for allegedly building a casino on what they called sacred ancestral land.



The Muscogee Creek Nation on Wednesday renewed its lawsuit in federal court against the Alabama tribe. The Muscogee Creeks contend the Poarch Creeks exhumed over 57 human remains to make way for the casino resort. The Muscogee Creeks in the court filing said they are seeking "redress for this greedy, tragic, outrageous, and illegal act."



The Muscogee Creeks first sued in 2012 but the case was paused for settlement negotiations.



The Poarch Band did not have an immediate comment.



The Alabama tribe said in 2012 that it had worked to preserve ancestral remains at the site and that remains were archived and reinterred.