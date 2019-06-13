Lawsuit settled in wrongful dismissal case against former Alabama governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has reached a settlement agreement to end a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by his former law enforcement secretary.
Former Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier and an attorney for Bentley both confirmed the agreement Thursday. They did not disclose details.
Collier sued Bentley in 2016 for wrongful dismissal and defamation. Collier contends Bentley wrongfully fired him and then tried to discredit him with a sham state investigation.
A day after being fired, Collier publicly accused Bentley of having an inappropriate relationship with an aide. The scandal engulfed Bentley who resigned and pleaded to misdemeanor campaign finance charges.
Collier called the settlement "another sign of vindication."
Bentley attorney John Neiman says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing and Bentley continues to dispute the allegations.
