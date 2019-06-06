Memorial planned for football legend Bart Starr
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A public memorial service is being planned in Alabama for former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr.
A statement from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame says an event celebrating Starr's legacy will be held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.
The family also is planning a private funeral.
Starr was an Alabama native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death.
The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.
Starr died Sunday at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.
