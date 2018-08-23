Millbrook man charged in child pornography case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, AL - The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.

Franklin, Sr. announced that 45-year-old Germaine Moore pled guilty to three counts of production of child pornography.

Authorities say for the three counts of production of child pornography, Moore faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count. There is no parole in the federal system.

Authorities say the case began on or about Jan. 31, when law enforcement officials received complaints regarding a Facebook video posting depicting a child performing oral sex on an adult male. Law enforcement traced the video to Moore.

Authorities say three minor victims were interviewed and said that Moore had sexually abused them and produced videos of the sexual abuse. On Feb. 5, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) executed search warrants on Moore’s Millbrook, Alabama home.

SBI says they located additional child pornography images on various devices found in Moore’s home and later in an apartment that he had access to in Prattville, Alabama. Investigators found that Moore possessed around 190 child pornography videos on an SD card, and 231 child pornography images on an IBM hard drive.

The news release from the Middle District of Alabama says the guilty plea follows a superseding indictment against Moore that charged him with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the superseding indictment, beginning on an unknown date, and continuing until Feb. 6, Moore employed, used, induced, enticed, and coerced three minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. The superseding indictment also alleges that from about April 2011 until February 2018, Moore did knowingly possess child pornography.