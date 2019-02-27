Russell County Sheriff named President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association

OPELIKA, AL (WRBL) - One Alabama sheriff received big honors today in Opelika.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor was named the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association for 2019.

67 elected sheriffs in Alabama make up the association. The group provides educational, legislative and legal assistance.

Taylor took his oath of office for the position in front of a crowd of about 100 folks.

"It's been a life long dream to be apart of the Sheriff's Association. I've been in the Sheriff's Association since I was in my early 20s. To be elected by your peers in the state, the other 67 sheriffs, is really an honor to be able to represent them on a state level," says Taylor.

As the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association, Taylor will mostly handle legislative duties in Montgomery and work with the national sheriff's association.

He says it's a lot a work but he's definitely looking forward to it.