Student shot at high school in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) - Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.

The department says the victim is 17-years-old with non-life threatening injuries and believed to have been shot in the gym area of the school grounds.

Parents of the victim where notified of the incident.

School is currently on lockdown.

Police believe the threat is over after they have the suspect in custody.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.