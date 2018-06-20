The City of Lafayette issues precautionary water boil notice

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, AL - The City of Lafayette issued a precautionary water boil notice while they test samples of water for bacteria after a fire hydrant valve ruptured during repair.

They ask that you boil the water for three minutes before using it. You will likely only need to do this for the next 2-3 days.

Bring the water to a rolling boil and cool before using it. OR use bottled water suitable for drinking

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth and preparing food.

The water system lost pressure Wednesday afternoon resulting in major water loss in the distribution system.

The loss of pressure and water may cause back pressure, backsiphonage, or net movement from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, break or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water system.

That leads to a potential in fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the system. That contamination may cause imminent health problems.

The water hydrant has been replaced. The city is testing samples of water from the area for bacteria.