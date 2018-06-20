The City of Lafayette issues precautionary water boil notice
LAFAYETTE, AL - The City of Lafayette issued a precautionary water boil notice while they test samples of water for bacteria after a fire hydrant valve ruptured during repair.
They ask that you boil the water for three minutes before using it. You will likely only need to do this for the next 2-3 days.
- Bring the water to a rolling boil and cool before using it.
- OR use bottled water suitable for drinking
Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth and preparing food.
The water system lost pressure Wednesday afternoon resulting in major water loss in the distribution system.
The loss of pressure and water may cause back pressure, backsiphonage, or net movement from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, break or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water system.
That leads to a potential in fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the system. That contamination may cause imminent health problems.
The water hydrant has been replaced. The city is testing samples of water from the area for bacteria.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting
Columbus Police have a suspect in the 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prison officials say inmate appears to have killed himself
Prison officials say an inmate appears to have killed himself at a south Georgia facility.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta
Police near Atlanta are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program
Police say a board member of an Alabama city's youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police officer charged with raping teen submits resignation
An Alabama police lieutenant charged with forcibly raping a teen relative has resigned.Read More »
-
Camp Joy receives $2,000 donation from the Georgia Alabama Bass Club
The bas club has been working with Valley Rescue Mission for nearly 50 years, and this years donations is one of the highest in recent years.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.