Well-known activist charged in deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A well-known Black Lives Matter activist from Birmingham, Alabama, is accused of killing a man.
Al.com reports Mercutio Southall Jr. was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Arthur Douglas Hudson. Police say officers saw a pickup truck speed past them while driving erratically Tuesday night.
They say the truck abruptly stopped and its driver jumped out and ran behind a nearby home. Gunshots were heard, and responding officers found a fatally wounded Hudson attempting to flee Southall. Southall's sister was sitting in the pickup truck and was treated for lacerations. It's unclear how she was injured.
Southall has been arrested for fighting what he says is the unfair treatment of black people and was beaten at a 2015 rally for President Donald Trump.
