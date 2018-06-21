Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a board member of an Alabama city's youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.



Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells The Montgomery Advertiser that 38-year-old Lindsey Leigh Martin turned herself in on a theft of property charge on Tuesday. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.



Courthouse records show the Prattville woman is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the Dixie Youth baseball program.



Court records show that she doesn't have an attorney. The newspaper could not reach board members of the Dixie Youth organization for comment.