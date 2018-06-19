Woman shot to death inside Birmingham home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 35-year-old woman has been shot to death after an argument in a Birmingham home.



Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers were called to the residence shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Officers found the victim, Tiffany Cooper, suffering from a gunshot wound.



Police said Cooper had been arguing with a family member shortly before the gunfire.



Al.com reports that police have not publicly identified a suspect in the case. Few other details were immediately released.