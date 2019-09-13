Alabama’s Department of Education revamping website

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- The Alabama Department of Education says they want to make it easier for you to find information on their website.

Their data center is often referred to as the state’s report card.

The state says they’re hoping the new system will be more transparent.

Although the letter grade for the state hasn’t been released, Thursday state school board members sat through a presentation on how the state report works.

“The data has always been available on the website, but we wanted to make sure that it is easy for parents, school administrators, researchers and new people to access,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, state school superintendent.

