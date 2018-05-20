Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa thanks God, parents and community at Hawaii hometown hero celebration

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (WIAT) — Alabama football quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned home to Hawaii several months after his heroic game-winning pass in overtime of the 2018 College Football Playoffs National Championship. This Saturday, he was honored with a hometown heroes parade, ceremony and celebration in his hometown.

If there was a theme for the day’s festivities, it was faith, family and appreciation for community from the many speakers, including Tua Tagavailoa and his father Galu.

Galu spoke to the crowd in the family’s hometown of Ewa Beach, and described his thoughts during the 2018 College Football Playoffs National Championship, when he first realized Tua would get to finally play in the game.

He explained how the overtime win strengthened his faith in God.

“Oh my Lordy, Tua’s gonna play!,”Galu recalled thinking. “When you think things are going bad, don’t ever doubt God. I doubted him, and I was put in my place, quick.”

Tua spoke at the ceremony and thanked the community support system of his Hawaii hometown. He gave his personal testimony, thanking God for his family, friends and opportunities, and invited others to join him in prayer for the acceptance of Jesus Christ into their hearts.

The Tagovailoa family moved to Alabaster in Shelby County, Ala. in 2017 when Tua enrolled at the University of Alabama. Younger brother Taulia is a four-star senior class of 2019 quarterback for the Thompson Warriors, and committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide himself on A-Day 2018.

CBS 42 Simone Eli is in Hawaii this weekend, covering Tua’s homecoming and spending time with the Tagovailoa family at their invitation for CBS 42 in Birmingham and the fellow Nexstar stations WKRG in Mobile, WZDX in Huntsville, WDHN in Dothan, and WRBL in Columbus, Ga. Watch the CBS 42 News at 6 and 10 Sunday for more exclusive coverage from Hawaii.

