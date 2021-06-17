Albany receives $330,000 grant from U.S Environmental Protection Agency

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This week the City of Albany received a large grant from the federal government to clean up and revitalize damaged properties.

A total of $330,000 in Brownfields Revolving Loan Funding (RLF) grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was awarded to the city on June 15th.

A brownfield is a property that hazardous substances have contaminated. The RFL grants provide funding to initiate cleanup activities and start the redevelopment process. The EPA advocates for environmental protection.

“I’m excited to announce today’s EPA grant to Albany. This $330,000 will be used to help safely clean up and reuse contaminated properties. This program is building back better by transforming environmentally damaged sites into resources our communities can reclaim,” said Rep. Bishop. “I’m grateful that Albany has this opportunity to partake in a program that has spurred environmental justice, facilitated job creation, and economic growth in communities across the country.”

Since 1995 the EPA’s brownfield program has been revitalizing properties, making them reusable and leaving a positive economic impact on communities. RFL grants provide as much as $1 million to restore brownfield sites. The program operates from years to decades, and recipients need to have a strong understanding of real estate and finance. Some eligible recipients of the RFL grant include Indian Tribes, Nonprofit Organizations, and Government Entities Created by State Legislature. Copies of the Application Guidelines can be obtained from EPA’s Brownfields Program website at http://www.grants.gov/.