ALEA: Body of missing boating accident victim found in Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY Ga. (WRBL) – The search for a missing man was completed at approximately 7:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 when authorities found his body.

Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, of Parker, Colo. was found in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course. The search for Lewis had been ongoing since he was reported missing after a boating incident on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Members of the Alexander City Rescue Squad, Alexander City Fire Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, TowBoat U.S., and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division worked throughout the day to search and locate Lewis.

The incident remains under investigation by the ALEA Marine Patrol Division.