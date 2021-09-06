ALEA: Body of missing boating accident victim found in Lake Martin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY Ga. (WRBL) – The search for a missing man was completed at approximately 7:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 when authorities found his body.

Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, of Parker, Colo. was found in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course. The search for Lewis had been ongoing since he was reported missing after a boating incident on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Members of the Alexander City Rescue Squad, Alexander City Fire Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, TowBoat U.S., and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division worked throughout the day to search and locate Lewis.

The incident remains under investigation by the ALEA Marine Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories