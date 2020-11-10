ALEA: Customers overcharged for driver’s license renewal by third-party website

Alabama drivers looking to renew their driver’s licenses online are being warned about third-party websites.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says th sites may look official but often they partner with search engines to appear at the top of search results.

The main concern is what the sites are charging customers.

“We were recently made aware of a website that charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee. That is a significant up-charge from ALEA’s online transaction fee, which is only $2.75,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As with any type of website service, we encourage Alabama citizens to use caution when utilizing third-party websites.”

ALEA says many third-party sites charge additional fees or “up-charges” to complete transactions. The agency wants Alabama’s drivers to know that these third-party application sites are not affiliated with ALEA in any way.

ALEA offers the following tips to help customers to be sure if they’re using ALEA’s official website:

• Rather than using a search engine to reach ALEA’s Driver License Division, customers can enter the ALEA web address (www.alea.gov) directly into their browser’s address bar. Once you reach ALEA’s official site, click “view all online services,” then click “renew your driver’s license online.” • ALEA charges a $2.75 transaction fee for online renewals. If you incur any additional charges, you are not on the ALEA website. • Look for the words, “The official site of those who protect and serve Alabama” and the official ALEA seal at the top of the page. These are included as additional security measures.

Alabama drivers are only eligible to renew their license 180 days prior to the expiration date.