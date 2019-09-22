ALEA investigating 2 separate crashes that killed 5 people

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating two separate crashes in Baldwin County that have claimed five lives. 

The first was a two-vehicle, head-on crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the 21.4-mile marker on AL 225 near Cottage Hill Road — about a mile north of I-65.  One fatality and one injury have been reported. 

The second is a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver that occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 37-mile marker on I-65 southbound; four people have been confirmed dead. 

ALEA continues to investigate these crashes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss