ALEA investigating 2 separate crashes that killed 5 people

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating two separate crashes in Baldwin County that have claimed five lives.

The first was a two-vehicle, head-on crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the 21.4-mile marker on AL 225 near Cottage Hill Road — about a mile north of I-65. One fatality and one injury have been reported.

The second is a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver that occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 37-mile marker on I-65 southbound; four people have been confirmed dead.

ALEA continues to investigate these crashes.