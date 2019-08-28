ALEA: Make boating safety top priority during Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- It’s been a deadly year so far on Alabama’s waterways. As we head into the Labor Day weekend, authorities want boaters to be extra careful on the water.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says so far this year, 28 people have died in boating accidents. That’s a 20-year spike in waterway fatalities.

Authorities say one of the leading causes of deaths is operating a boat under the influence. Officials say there’s a zero tolerance policy for drinking and operating a boat.

In addition, officers warn boaters to be sure everyone on board wears a life vest. All boats should have working lights, also.

“The number of deaths that we so far should be a wake up call to all boaters. Just pay attention be curious, stay a safe distance away from all boats, and stay out in the open water,” said Lt. Mark Fuller, ALEA Marine Patrol.

ALEA says boaters should designate a sober driver to operate boats.