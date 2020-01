PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – Early, Wednesday afternoon federal agents were attempting to apprehend a suspect in Phenix City when shots were fired, a source familiar with the situation tells News 3.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was working near AJ’s Sports Bar and Grill. They attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he steered a car toward the agent. The agent fired into the vehicle.

The suspect was able to flee the scene without capture.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.