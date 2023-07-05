LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of 56-year-old Jimmy B. Harris from White Hall, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 80 near the 108-mile marker nearly three miles east of White Hall in Lowndes County. Harris was fatally injured after the 2004 Cadillac Deville he was operating left the road, struck a tree and a guard rail before overturning.

ALEA says Harris was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the car. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.