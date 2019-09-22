ALEA: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-65 SB at Rabun exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: 8:30 PM: ALEA says the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and four people are confirmed dead. It happened at about 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed four people were killed in a fatal car crash on I-65 SB at MM 37.

Southbound traffic is blocked off from Exit 45.

Original story

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and fire units are working a fatal accident on I-65 southbound at the 37 mile-marker.

BCSO tweeted about the accident at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be handling the investigation.