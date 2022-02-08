ALERT: Scammers using real names of Lee County law enforcement to steal money

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Circuit Clerks Office warns east Alabama residents about a jury duty scam targeting citizens using the names of local law enforcement officers you may know.

“Scammers Scam. And when the scam gets old, they tweak it for a new approach. Scams that scare citizens regarding jury duty are not new. Still, the newest ones involve calling citizens and giving them the name of a real police officer or investigator from one of our local law enforcement agencies (APD, OPD, or LSCO). It may sound legitimate, but no citizen summoned for jury duty will be told by any court official on the phone to pay a fine to a virtual bank account or to purchase gift cards to avoid a warrant or have a warrant recalled,” said Lee County Circuit Clerk Mary Roberson.

Roberson says it makes her sad to think predators prey on the hearts (and bank accounts) of those who don’t want to get in trouble and are scared they’ve done something wrong when they haven’t.

“When in doubt, call our office or your local law enforcement agency to confirm,” said Roberson.

Please, alert your family and friends especially vulnerable family members.