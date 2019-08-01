All gloves off in round two of Democratic presidential debates in Michigan

DETROIT (CNN)- The democratic candidates ganged up on former Vice President Joe Biden during the second democratic presidential debate.

But the front-runner didn’t shy away from the fight.

Diversity on full display, as candidates take the stage.

“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” said candidate Andrew Yang.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, standing front and center, and feeling the heat.

“You want to be president of the united states, you need to be able to answer the tough questions,” said candidate Bill De Blasio.

Especially from Senator Kamala Harris with whom he clashed in the first debate.

Right off the bat, Harris and Biden sparred on health care.

Meanwhile, Senator Cory Booker deflected Biden’s attack on his criminal justice record.

“You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker said.

And Representative Tulsi Gabbard set her sights on Harris.

“You were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not,” Gabbard said.

Democrats also debating issues like the climate crisis.

“Too little, too late is too dangerous. And we have to have a bold plan. And mine has been called the gold standard,” said candidate Jay Inslee.

Racial injustice and immigration were also among the night’s hot topics.