All Politics Are Local: COVID-19 stimulus details, record-breaking early voting in Ga. and more

Posted:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer and WSAV Atlanta Bureau Chief Archith Seshadri join WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news from the last week.

Meyer discusses the latest information about the current round of negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus bill in Congress.

Also, she talks about the next steps in the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Seshadri details the record-breaking number of early voting and absentee ballots cast thus far in Georgia with two weeks away until Election Day.

