All Politics Are Local: Path for Congress post-impeachment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

Now that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump has ended, congressional leaders look to address the top items on the Biden administration’s agenda.

At the top of that list is another round of COVID-19 relief, that is currently being worked on in select House committees.

The administration hopes to pass the next round of stimulus before March 14, which means lawmakers will have to work fast to pass it, seeing as the Senate is currently on recess.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our D.C. Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.