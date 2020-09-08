All Politics Are Local: Support for schools, HBCUs and next round of COVID-19 relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding as they discuss the latest on Back to School efforts across the country.

Meyer hears from lawmakers in Georgia and Florida who applaud schools who are returning to in-person instruction.

The two also discuss how funding for public schools as well as historically Black colleges and universities could be included in the next COVID-19 stimulus relief bill.

