All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- A suspected smuggler led Border Patrol and police on a car chase Thursday in southern New Mexico before abandoning his vehicle and a Guatemalan migrant so he could flee on foot.

The chase began Thursday night after a Mexican national driving a late model Mitsubishi SUV sped past the Border Patrol checkpoint at Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, NM, the agency said in a news release.